LONDON, June 1 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.69 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS 10.00 0.14 NATIONAL GRID 28.16 YES 4.18 WPP 26.58 1.37 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY RIC DIVIDEND ALLIANCE TRUST 5.08 BANK OF GEORGIA 2.10 Georgian Lari BREWIN DOLPHIN 3.75 DEBENHAMS 1.00 ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY 38.00 GRAINGER 0.64 GREENCORE 2.40 LAIRD 8.23 NOSTRUM OIL & GAS 27.00 USc PACE 3.09 SAGA 4.10 SPIRE HEALTHCARE 1.80 SSP GROUP 2.10 SYNTHOMER 12.60 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)