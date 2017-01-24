(Adds more comment, updates prices)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON Jan 24 Sterling fell and London's FTSE
100 index rose on Tuesday after the Supreme Court ruled that the
government must go through parliament, but not the UK's regional
assemblies, to trigger talks on leaving the European Union.
The pound jumped to five-week highs after the first sections
of the ruling were read, but was then hit by a wave of
profit-taking, fuelled partly by investor worries about how
politicians and the public in Northern Ireland and Scotland will
respond.
The decision overall was seen as clearing the way for Prime
Minister Theresa May to get on with launching Brexit talks which
investors would rather were not taking place at all, albeit with
a handful of procedural hurdles.
"There was the issue of the assemblies and it is a big deal
(that they do not have to be consulted). It gives the upper hand
to the government," said Stephen Gallo, head of European FX
strategy with BMO in London.
"It looks like she will have enough votes to get it
(triggering Article 50 divorce talks) through."
There were also hints of more constitutional conflict that
could come back to haunt the pound, already down 17 percent
against the dollar since June's referendum vote to leave the EU.
Scotland's nationalist First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said
she would bring a motion of consent to Edinburgh's devolved
chamber despite the ruling that the government did not need to
ask for its approval, or that of the Northern Irish equivalent.
Voters in both regions rejected Brexit, which was carried to a
narrow majority by English and Welsh votes.
Sterling had drawn support last year from the original
ruling in London's High Court which was perceived to support
pro-EU forces in parliament who are demanding a "softer" Brexit
that maintains membership of the bloc's lucrative single market.
But many market participants said the decision on Tuesday
had already been factored into sterling.
"The 'good' news about greater Parliamentary scrutiny of the
Brexit process had already been priced in," said City Index
analyst Kathleen Brooks. "Thus, profit taking was to be expected
at this stage."
By 1553, sterling was down 0.4 percent to $1.2489.
and 86.07 pence per euro.
DATA DRIVE
The pound has fallen from $1.70 in a series of Brexit-driven
sell-offs and partial corrections over the past 13 months, and
there are many analysts and investors calling for more losses.
Mike Amey, sterling portfolio manager with giant bond
investor Pimco, argues the UK economy, which has proved more
robust than many economists had expected so far, will weaken in
the months ahead.
"Our view is that the pound could still see some further
weakness, probably more against the dollar than the euro," he
told Reuters Global Markets Forum after the decision on Tuesday.
"We will see a slowdown over 2017. The good news is that the
economy has entered 2017 with good momentum. Our base case is
that consumer spending slows, but that GDP still holds (at)
around 1-1.5 percent over 2017."
Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts pointed to a profit
warning from BT as a hint of how Brexit uncertainty is
likely already weighing on business investment decisions and
consumer confidence.
Falls for the pound have tended to support
internationally-focused companies on London's FTSE 100,
which become more competitive and profitable as the currency
weakens. That index rose 0.2 percent on the day to 7163.51.
"The court ruling is a slap on the face of the British
government," said Jawaid Afsar, senior trader at Securequity.
"However, parliament is likely to give its approval and the
Brexit timeline could remain on track. As far as investors are
concerned, one more uncertainty is now out of the way and they
can focus on other things."
