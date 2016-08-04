(Adds details from BoE press conference, adds new quotes,
updates prices)
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON Aug 4 Sterling sank to an eight-day low
and Britain's main share index jumped on Thursday, after the
Bank of England surprised markets with a 60 billion pound
bond-buying package, and cut interest rates to record lows.
The BoE's interest rate cut, the first since 2009, was
widely expected. But economists had been divided on whether the
central bank would revive its bond-buying programme, and most of
those who had been expecting it had forecast a smaller figure.
British five- and 10-year government
bond yields hit record lows of 0.222 percent and 0.675 percent
respectively after the policy decision.
The Bank cut its main lending rate to 0.25 percent from 0.5
percent and launched two new schemes, one to buy 10 billion
pounds of high-grade corporate bonds and another - potentially
worth up to 100 billion pounds - to ensure banks keep lending
even after the cut in interest rates.
Having earlier hit a three-week low, the FTSE 100
turned positive, jumping 1.5 percent on the day. The mid-cap
FTSE 250 index, dominated by domestically focused
companies, extended gains to trade 1.4 percent higher. Lloyds
Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland,
however, hit day's lows.
Money markets immediately moved to price in the chance of
the Bank cutting interest rates further, with five-month
overnight interbank offered rates falling 5 basis points to
0.1090 percent
"Today's rate cut...did not come as a surprise to the
market," said Anthony Doyle, Investment Director at M&G Retail
Fixed Interest. "What came as a surprise was the extent of the
stimulus package, which could expand the Bank's balance sheet by
170 billion pounds."
CARNEY "NOT A FAN" OF NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES
Sterling fell by as much as 1.5 percent after the BoE's
policy decision, hitting an eight-day low of $1.3112.
But after BoE Governor Mark Carney gave a press conference
in which he said he was "not a fan" of negative interest rates,
the currency recovered about 0.6 U.S. cents to trade around 1.1.
percent down on the day at $1.3173.
"That (Carney's comment on negative rates) helps, given the
measures we've seen in the other major economies, like from the
ECB and Japan. That did provide a little bit of comfort," said
Altana currency fund manager Ian Gunner.
"But the negative for sterling is that he's indicated that
rates will be cut again before the end of the year if the
forecasts are in line with expectations, so I don't think it's
going to run away on the topside."
Against the euro, sterling hit a two-day high of 84.81 pence
after the policy announcement.
Policymakers were not completely united on how to respond to
the fallout from Brexit. The cut in Bank Rate and the measure
intended to ensure banks passed it on to consumers - known as
the Term Funding Scheme (TFS) - gained unanimous support.
But three policymakers - Kristin Forbes, Ian McCafferty and
Martin Weale - opposed raising the target for quantitative
easing government bond purchases to 435 billion pounds from the
375 billion total reached in late 2012.
The BoE also revised up its inflation forecasts sharply due
to the big fall in sterling since the financial crisis,
predicting it will hit 2.4 percent in 2018 and 2019. The MPC
said the costs of trying to bring it back to its 2 percent
target in the immediate future would exceed the benefits.
Euro zone bond yields also fell. German 10-year yields, the
bloc's benchmark, were down 4 bps at minus 0.14 percent,
according to Tradeweb.
(Additional reporting by Andy Bruce, John Geddie, Patrick
Graham, Kit Rees and Atul Prakash; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)