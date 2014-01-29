LONDON Jan 29 Books opened on the syndication of Britain's ultra-long dated inflation-linked government bond on Wednesday, IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, reported.

Investors are being offered a re-opening of the March 2068 bond at a spread ranging from 0.25 basis points to 0.75 basis points above the 2062 index-linked gilt.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Nomura and Scotiabank are acting as joint lead bookrunners on the deal.