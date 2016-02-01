LONDON Feb 1 Global corporate bond issuance last month fell to its lowest level for any January since 2012 and the number of deals was the lowest for any January since 1999, according to Thomson Reuters data published on Monday.

January often sees some of the most frenetic activity of the year in corporate bond markets as firms look to raise funds for the coming 12 months and investors start putting their cash to work.

But not this year, as worries over China, collapsing oil prices and rising U.S. interest rates spooked investors and stoked one of the most volatile starts to the year ever for markets.

Global corporate bond issuance in the first month of the year was $96.3 billion, down from $98.7 billion last year and the lowest since the $90.7 billion recorded in January 2012, the data showed.

The total was vastly inflated, however, by one deal in particular: the $46 billion bond issued by brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev to fund the takeover of rival SABMiller.

The number of deals more than halved to 62 from 127 a year earlier, the lowest since the 61 transactions in January 1999 and less than a third of the record 217 chalked up in the first month of 2013, the data showed.

The picture in terms of euro-denominated issuance was even bleaker. The volume of deals in January tumbled more than 70 percent to 8 billion euros from a year ago, the lowest since 2000, while the number of deals slumped to 20 from 47.

There was only one sterling-denominated corporate bond issue last month, the lightest activity in that market since January 1986 when no deals at all were recorded.

That single deal was worth 101 million pounds, giving the lowest January total since 1987. In January last year there were six deals worth 1.57 billion pounds, TR data showed.

Many stock indexes around the world fell into "bear market" territory last month, down 20 percent from their previous peaks and wiping trillions of dollars off their market value.

While a shock move from the Bank of Japan to cut certain bank deposit rates below zero and a rebound in oil back above $30 a barrel on Friday gave investors a sigh of relief, history suggests the market weakness and volatility could yet persist for some time.

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates from near zero in December, the first increase in almost a decade and according to the Fed's broad projections the start of a gradual tightening cycle that would include a further four raises this year.

But the market volatility and growth concerns have mushroomed to such an extent that futures pricing suggests that barely one quarter-point hike is discounted for the rest of the year. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Mark Heinrich)