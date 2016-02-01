LONDON Feb 1 Global corporate bond issuance
last month fell to its lowest level for any January since 2012
and the number of deals was the lowest for any January since
1999, according to Thomson Reuters data published on Monday.
January often sees some of the most frenetic activity of the
year in corporate bond markets as firms look to raise funds for
the coming 12 months and investors start putting their cash to
work.
But not this year, as worries over China, collapsing oil
prices and rising U.S. interest rates spooked investors and
stoked one of the most volatile starts to the year ever for
markets.
Global corporate bond issuance in the first month of the
year was $96.3 billion, down from $98.7 billion last year and
the lowest since the $90.7 billion recorded in January 2012, the
data showed.
The total was vastly inflated, however, by one deal in
particular: the $46 billion bond issued by brewer Anheuser-Busch
InBev to fund the takeover of rival SABMiller.
The number of deals more than halved to 62 from 127 a year
earlier, the lowest since the 61 transactions in January 1999
and less than a third of the record 217 chalked up in the first
month of 2013, the data showed.
The picture in terms of euro-denominated issuance was even
bleaker. The volume of deals in January tumbled more than 70
percent to 8 billion euros from a year ago, the lowest since
2000, while the number of deals slumped to 20 from 47.
There was only one sterling-denominated corporate bond issue
last month, the lightest activity in that market since January
1986 when no deals at all were recorded.
That single deal was worth 101 million pounds, giving the
lowest January total since 1987. In January last year there were
six deals worth 1.57 billion pounds, TR data showed.
Many stock indexes around the world fell into "bear market"
territory last month, down 20 percent from their previous peaks
and wiping trillions of dollars off their market value.
While a shock move from the Bank of Japan to cut certain
bank deposit rates below zero and a rebound in oil back above
$30 a barrel on Friday gave investors a sigh of relief, history
suggests the market weakness and volatility could yet persist
for some time.
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates from near zero in
December, the first increase in almost a decade and according to
the Fed's broad projections the start of a gradual tightening
cycle that would include a further four raises this year.
But the market volatility and growth concerns have
mushroomed to such an extent that futures pricing suggests that
barely one quarter-point hike is discounted for the rest of the
year.
