LONDON, July 27 Britain's domestically-focused
mid-cap equity index advanced on Wednesday to recoup all its
losses since the result of last month's shock vote in the United
Kingdom in favour of leaving the European Union.
The FTSE 250 mid-cap index was up 1.6 percent at
17,347.27 points in afternoon trading, surpassing the closing
level of 17,333.51 points on June 23 for the first time since
then.
The FTSE 250 slumped more than 13 percent over the course of
June 24 and June 27, following the result on June 24 that
Britain had voted for a "Brexit".
The index is up around 16 percent from that low point in
June, but remains almost flat for the year.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which is dominated by
internationally-exposed blue-chip companies, has already
recouped its post-Brexit losses.
It is up around 17 percent since those June lows in sterling
terms, but up only around 12 percent in U.S. dollar terms over
that period because of a slump in sterling caused by the Brexit
vote.
(Reporting Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)