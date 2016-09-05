(Adds more comment, updates prices)
By Patrick Graham and Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 5 Sterling struggled to make
further progress on Monday after hitting a 7-week high against
the dollar on the back of a survey that added to signs Britain's
economy has ridden out the initial fallout of June's vote to
leave the European Union.
The pound also hit a 4-week peak against the euro after the
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the dominant services
sector showed the biggest one-month gain in the survey's 20-year
history, beating all forecasts in a Reuters poll.
That was as good as it got, however, with sterling
retreating against both the dollar and euro in trade thinned out
by a U.S. public holiday. It stood just 0.1 percent stronger at
$1.3307 and 83.72 pence per euro by 1540 GMT.
Sam Lynton-Brown, a strategist with BNP Paribas in London,
said that while the pound does look undervalued, longer-term
risks to the economy from Brexit negotiations will weigh on any
efforts to push it higher.
"The political risk premium is certainly key, that's why
we're going to stay here for the next six or so months," he
said.
"If some of this political risk dissaipates you may get some
bounce back. The post vote hit to confidence hasn't fed through
but that is not to say the medium term outlook for the economy
is that much better."
BNP are among a number of banks pointing to the sharp
undervaluation of the pound and their CLEER indicator of fair
value suggests the pound may not have much further to fall.
The services survey echoed the upbeat tone of data released
last week on the manufacturing and construction sectors in
August and bolstered a view that the economy was holding up well
so far.
Sterling rose as much as 0.6 percent to $1.3376 after the
data, its highest since mid-July. The euro fell 0.4 percent to
83.56, its lowest since early August and the broader sterling
index climbed to its highest since July 15.
"Services represents a key contributor to the economy and
this reading should continue to ease away concerns that the EU
referendum outcome would lead to an immediate recession in the
UK," said Jameel Ahmad, chief market analyst at retail broker
FXTM.
He added sterling could rise a bit before meeting resistance
at around $1.3480, the high struck on July 15.
Other traders pointed to the strength of the yen, a big
gainer against the pound and other currencies since the Brexit
vote, as a factor in sterling's inability to press higher.
Speculators, however, trimmed record high bets against the
pound in the week ended Aug. 30 and analysts said if investors
roll back expectations of further monetary easing in coming
months, sterling could advance further.
The Bank of England cut rates to near zero early last month
and launched an asset purchase to cushion the economy from the
shock decision to leave the EU.
"Sterling should remain supported as BoE rate expectations
and the gilt curve experience a significant revaluation," Morgan
Stanley said in a note.