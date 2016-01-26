LONDON Jan 26 UK derivatives markets moved on
Tuesday to price in a marginal chance of a cut in Bank of
England interest rates in the next six months, a reflection of
this month's growing gloom over the outlook for the global
economy and sterling.
Small 1-2 basis point moves in interest rate futures
and short sterling derivatives <0#FSS:> pushed both into cut
territory as BoE Governor Mark Carney reiterated in parliament
the conditions were not in place for a hike in rates yet.
Answering questions at an event last week, Carney said the
bank's most recent rate decision had been about whether to
tighten not loosen policy and dealers said the market was still
positioned for the first fully priced move to be a rise in
rates.
"The market is pricing in a small chance of a cut over the
next six months," said a dealer with one international bank in
London.
"It is a really small chance. I would say it is still more
that (people think rates will be) on hold for a long time than
anything else. The next fully-priced move is a rate hike next
year."
