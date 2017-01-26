LONDON Jan 26 Banks, insurers and traders that
comply with reinforced global financial sector rules should be
allowed to operate unhindered across the world to spur economic
growth and trade, a top British regulator said on Thursday.
Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Financial Conduct
Authority, said granting access to foreign markets in return for
complying with globally agreed regulation would stop
fragmentation in capital markets and increase competition.
In a speech that did not mention Brexit or Britain's
decision to leave the European Union, Bailey sketched out a plan
for how financial services firms could operate more easily
across borders in future.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has said Britain will
quit the EU single market when it leaves the bloc after
negotiations expected to last two years.
This means that banks in London which want to continue
serving European customers are unlikely to keep their EU
"passport". They therefore face having to continue complying in
full with the bloc's rules, a regime known as "equivalence", but
without Britain having any say in the rules.
If enacted, Bailey's plan would make it harder for the EU or
other major markets like the United States to refuse access to
British financial firms that abide by globally agreed rules,
since the EU and United States are usually party to such
regulations.
"I want to pose the question, would it be possible to take a
different approach and to base market access on common
recognition of higher-level global standards which are
transparent and subject to regular review?" Bailey said in a
speech in Berlin.
After the 2007-09 financial crisis, a welter of global rules
were introduced to try to avoid more taxpayer bailouts of banks.
But these rules are non-binding and Bailey acknowledged
that, in their current form, they could not provide an
alternative to an EU "passport" or to the bloc's "equivalence"
regime.
He is not the first to suggest underpinning global rules.
David Wright, when secretary general of IOSCO, the global
securities rule-making body, suggested some form of
international treaty to reinforce rules, but he was quickly shot
down. Countries like the United States are loathe to relinquish
regulatory sovereignty to a global set of rules.
Bailey, who said his plan was a personal proposal and does
not reflect the views of British regulatory bodies, said global
rules allowing market access would be limited to areas like core
bank capital requirements, winding up failed financial firms,
and cracking down on market practices that could undermine
financial stability.
"If the body of global standards were to be judged
sufficient, it could provide a broader basis on which market
access decisions could be made. This would of course need to be
supported by consideration of how such standards would be
created, implemented and then overseen," Bailey said.
