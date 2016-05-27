LONDON May 27 Daniel Godfrey, who suddenly quit
as the head of Britain's main funds industry trade body, has
joined the Financial Conduct Authority as an adviser, the
watchdog said on Friday.
Godfrey has been hired on a short-term contract to advise on
asset management, an FCA spokeswoman said. She declined to say
if he will be working on a long-awaited review of fees in the
sector.
Godfrey was chief executive of the Investment Association
and quit abruptly last October following reports that several
members were on the verge of leaving the organisation.
Sources said at the time that some IA members were concerned
that Godfrey was acting too much like a regulator with his focus
on transparency of fund fees and remuneration.
Separately, the FCA said on Friday that Megan Butler has
been appointed permanently to the role of director of
supervision, investment, wholesale and specialists.
She had previously been in the role on secondment from the
Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority where she was
executive director of international banks.
The announcement comes as another BoE official, Deputy
Governor Andrew Bailey, is about to take up the reins at the FCA
in July.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Susan Thomas)