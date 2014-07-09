LONDON, July 9 Britain's financial watchdog is
launching a wide-ranging "exploratory" review of competition in
wholesale financial markets to check if they operate effectively
to aid the economy.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was set up just over a
year ago as part of Britain's post-financial crisis shake up of
supervision to protect consumers better and increase competition
in markets.
Mary Starks, director of competition at the FCA, said on
Wednesday the watchdog had launched a review of competition in
wholesale markets, saying it was an exploratory exercise to
determine where competition may be weak.
"And why is it important? Because wholesale financial
markets play a crucial role in the economy, and the UK plays a
key role in the international markets," Starks told a meeting of
the Chartered Institute of Securities on Wednesday.
The review will cover markets, their infrastructure, asset
managements, and corporate and investment banking, she said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)