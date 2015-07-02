LONDON, July 2 Suspicious trades in a company's
shares ahead of a merger or takeover announcement have fallen to
a record low on Britain's markets, the Financial Conduct
Authority said on Thursday.
The FCA's "market cleanliness" figure for 2014 fell to 13.88
percent from 15.1 percent in 2013.
The figure provides an indication of the proportion of
potential insider trading cases, measured on the basis of
abnormal share price moves before takeover announcements.
The cleanliness figure was not a perfect measure, the
FCA said in its annual report on Thursday. Other factors could
trigger share price moves, such as analysts correctly assessing
which companies are a takeover target.
In the four years to 2009, around the time when British
regulators began taking a tougher line on insider trading, the
figure remained close to 30 percent.
"The observed significant decline in the incidence
of potential insider trading cases suggests that insider
trading has become rarer," the FCA said.
The annual report also said that FCA Chief Executive Martin
Wheatley received a basic salary of 460,000 pounds ($718,000) in
the financial year to March 31, 2015, unchanged from 2014.
Wheatley received a bonus of 92,000 pounds after losing his
payment the prior year when the watchdog was criticised for
mishandling the announcement of a review into life insurance
policies.
($1 = 0.6407 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Keith Weir)