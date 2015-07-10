By Huw Jones
LONDON, July 10 Britain's financial watchdog has
promised to be clearer about how it decides whether to punish
banks and individuals after industry criticism of inconsistency.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), launched in 2013 at a
time of intense political pressure to clean up markets, has been
levying record fines on banks after a string of misconduct and
mis-selling scandals going back two decades or more.
FCA chief executive Martin Wheatley promised to "shoot first
and ask questions later", a statement he later said he
regretted.
The finance ministry asked the FCA to consider ways of being
more open in deciding on punitive enforcement action after
complaints from firms that the FCA was "arbitrary". The ministry
also asked the FCA to outline alternatives to punishments which
include fines, bans and suspensions.
Lawyers, however, said the announcement was too light on
alternatives to enforcement and unlikely to lead to greater
clarity or fewer cases.
"Firms and the public will now have a clearer understanding
of the questions we ask ourselves before we start a formal
investigation," Georgina Philippou, FCA acting director of
enforcement, said in a statement.
The FCA will ask itself three questions: would enforcement
action further the watchdog's aims; would it be proportionate;
and what purpose or goal would be served in taking such action.
Alternatives to punishments could include swift remedial
action such as agreeing to compensate customers immediately.
Angela Hayes, a financial services lawyer at King &
Spalding, said the FCA was not signalling any real change in its
approach.
"I am not convinced that the document published today will
deliver what the Treasury requested, which is that individuals
and firms who are referred into enforcment understand that the
decision has been made fairly in all circumstances," Hayes told
Reuters.
"There is little here to give comfort that alternatives to
enforcement will be thoroughly considered," Hayes said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Keith Weir)