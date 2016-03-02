By Huw Jones
| LONDON, March 2
LONDON, March 2 New rules allowing people to
cash in their pension pots must not give rise to the next
mis-selling scandal after banks have paid out billions of pounds
on loan insurance compensation, Britain's financial watchdog
said on Wednesday.
People aged 55 years or above can take cash from their
pension schemes in a step policymakers hope will spur better
retirement provisioning.
Tracey McDermott, acting chief executive of the Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA), said the reform creates risks for
consumers.
"We haven't actually seen an enormous amount of innovation
in new products yet, but obviously we expect that there will be
and that it will be good generally for consumers," McDermott
told the Public Accounts Committee in Britain's parliament.
"We have been very focused, and indeed the industry is very
focused, on the fact that this cannot become another mis-selling
scandal," McDermott said.
Replacing Martin Wheatley, who was ousted by the government
for being too hardline, McDermott steps down in the summer when
Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey becomes the FCA's
permanent CEO.
Lawmakers said taxpayers must not end up funding the
retirement of people who have blown their pension pots.
Britain's public spending watchdog, the National Audit
Office (NAO), said this month the FCA could not be confident
that its approach to tackling mis-selling was effective or
represented value for money.
The NAO said banks have paid over 22 billion pounds ($31
billion) in compensation for mis-sold payment protection
insurance or PPI.
Up to five billion pounds has gone to claims management
companies (CMCs) who act on behalf of people and in return for a
slice of the compensation, a sum lawmakers said could have gone
directly to claimants if the government and regulators had acted
faster.
Lawmakers asked McDermott how mis-selling could be stopped,
and criticised her decision to ditch a review into culture at
banks, saying this was a key area for tackling mis-selling.
"Fundamentally, there will always be a risk that there will
be mis-selling in any product that involves advice and sales.
Mistakes will be made. What we are trying to make sure is that
it's at a level that is minimised," McDermott said.
"We have not washed our hands of this issue," she said
regarding culture.
Not having a mis-selling scandal on the scale of PPI on the
horizon was a measure of success at the FCA, McDermott said.
John Kingman, second permanent secretary at Britain's
finance ministry, told lawmakers the FCA was facing misconduct
challenges relating to past events.
"We think they are doing a very good job," Kingman said.
($1 = 0.7113 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)