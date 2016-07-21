LONDON, July 21 Dark pools or anonymous share
trading platforms, must improve how they handle conflicts of
interest, Britain's markets watchdog said on Thursday in a
review that stopped short of proposing any major shake-up.
Dark pools have been criticised for depriving the wider
stock market of crucial pricing information. Big investors often
use dark pools to avoid trading against more speculative types
of traders.
The Financial Conduct Authority said firms operating dark
pools have made significant progress in addressing the promotion
and the management of conflicts of interest, but some
improvements were needed.
The FCA said it found that users of dark pools welcome the
additional liquidity.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)