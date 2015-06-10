* Carney: age of irresponsibility in finance is over
* Reforms will reverse tide on "ethical drift"
* Experts say plan not a game-changer
By Huw Jones and William Schomberg
LONDON, June 10 Britain announced a clamp-down
on abusive practices in financial markets on Wednesday after a
string of scandals involving the banking system, and Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney said "the age of irresponsibility
is over."
Under the proposals, criminal penalties for insider trading
would be extended to Britain's huge fixed-income, currency and
commodity (FICC) markets and jail sentences for offenders would
be lengthened to up to 10 years.
So-called "rolling bad apples" or individuals who are fired
from financial firms would no longer be able to move to another
job without their new employer knowing about their history.
And thousands more senior staff would be on the hook to make
sure their teams stick to the rules, although unlike bankers
they will not automatically be presumed to be responsible for
misconduct on their watch, potentially weakening the proposals'
impact.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said central banks had
shared in the failings of the system in the past. The new
accountability rules would extend to him and his deputies at the
BoE which was caught up in a foreign exchange scandal last year.
Carney said real markets were key for prosperity. "Not
markets where transactions occur in chat rooms. Not markets
where no one appears accountable for anything," he said.
His comments were made in excerpts of an annual speech he
was due to give to London's finance industry chiefs.
The Fair and Effective Markets Review (FEMR) -- which aims
to plug gaps in rules for the foreign exchange market in
particular -- was ordered by British finance minister George
Osborne a year ago after British banks were fined billions of
pounds in 2013 for trying to rig a widely used interest rate
benchmark, the London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor.
Some of the same banks were hit later by more fines for
trying to manipulate the $5 trillion-a-day foreign exchange
market even as the Libor rigging was being revealed.
"Individuals who fraudulently manipulate markets and commit
financial crime should be treated like the criminals they are --
and they will be," Osborne said.
The 100-page review was put together by the BoE, the
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Britain's top markets
regulator, and the finance ministry.
Britain has already introduced a law to prevent manipulation
of eight major market benchmark rates, including those at the
centre of the Libor and foreign exchange scandals.
The British Bankers' Association welcomed the widening of
the rules to trading firms beyond banks.
Rob Moulton, a regulatory lawyer at law firm Ashurst, said
the changes were not far-reaching but could pave the way for
more enforcement action by the FCA.
"Criminalising what has already been earmarked as
unacceptable market practice is not a game changer. It does
however increase the pressure on the UK regulator to take its
first scalp," said
NO MORE ETHICAL DRIFT
Reaction was mixed to the creation of a new, industry-led
Market Standards Board to promote good practice in markets.
"The FCA is there to regulate conduct, and a key part of
this is encouraging firms to get their culture right," said
Simon Morris, a lawyer with law firm CMS. "We don't need an
overlapping conduct standard body to issue high-sounding codes
with few real powers to back them up."
Carney said firms would face tougher rules if they did not
follow the new body's recommendations.
The success of Britain's review will largely hinge on
whether regulators from other parts of the world follow suit,
given the global nature of the markets involved.
Carney, who chairs a global regulators body, the Financial
Stability Board, said he would urge his peers to adopt similar
measures "to reverse the tide of ethical drift".
The European Union is close to approving a law to tighten
supervision of market benchmarks after agreeing to penalise
abusive trading practices and inject more transparency into
trading.
(Reporting by Huw Jones and William Schomberg)