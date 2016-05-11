LONDON May 11 Former senior banker and broker
Mark Yallop was named on Wednesday as the first permanent
chairman of a new industry body in Britain to clean up financial
markets after a spate of interest rate and currency rigging
scandals.
Yallop will head the Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities
or FICC Markets Standards Board, which was launched last July
under an interim head, Elizabeth Corley, who will remain on the
board.
The board was created as part of a series of measures to
clamp down on freewheeling financial markets. A number of banks
have since been fined billions of pounds for trying to rig
interest rate benchmarks and currencies.
"The FMSB has a critical role to play in improving standards
in wholesale markets and is a real opportunity for industry to
show leadership in making markets fair and effective," Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney said in a statement.
The board is already working on several new standards
covering markets and commodities. It will look to develop
guidance on trading processes when markets are about to close or
around the setting of benchmarks.
A top priority will be to persuade other countries to copy
the board's standards given the cross-border reach of markets.
The creation of the board got a mixed response when it was
announced last year as it has no statutory powers.
Yallop will remain an external member of the Bank of
England's Prudential Regulation Authority board. He is a former
chief executive for UBS bank in London and a former
chief operating officer for broker ICAP.
(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)