LONDON May 11 Former senior banker and broker Mark Yallop was named on Wednesday as the first permanent chairman of a new industry body in Britain to clean up financial markets after a spate of interest rate and currency rigging scandals.

Yallop will head the Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities or FICC Markets Standards Board, which was launched last July under an interim head, Elizabeth Corley, who will remain on the board.

The board was created as part of a series of measures to clamp down on freewheeling financial markets. A number of banks have since been fined billions of pounds for trying to rig interest rate benchmarks and currencies.

"The FMSB has a critical role to play in improving standards in wholesale markets and is a real opportunity for industry to show leadership in making markets fair and effective," Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in a statement.

The board is already working on several new standards covering markets and commodities. It will look to develop guidance on trading processes when markets are about to close or around the setting of benchmarks.

A top priority will be to persuade other countries to copy the board's standards given the cross-border reach of markets.

The creation of the board got a mixed response when it was announced last year as it has no statutory powers.

Yallop will remain an external member of the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority board. He is a former chief executive for UBS bank in London and a former chief operating officer for broker ICAP.

