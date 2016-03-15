LONDON, March 15 Sterling retreated further from a one-month high against the dollar on Tuesday, after a new poll suggested slightly more Britons want to leave the European Union than stay, fuelling fresh uncertainty about a possible "Brexit".

The pound had rallied from a seven-year low of $1.3836 struck in late February to a one-month high of $1.4437 on Friday as some of the concerns about Britain leaving the European Union receded.

But traders said the new poll published in the Daily Telegraph on Tuesday pushed the pound lower. The ORB opinion poll showed support for the European Union stood at 49 percent, two percentage points ahead of the campaign for staying in the EU.

Sterling was down 0.8 percent at $1.4187, losing ground for the second straight day. The euro was up 0.6 percent at 78.10 pence

"The new poll has led to some selling in the pound," said a spot trader. "Given the recent rise, we could see investors going back to building short positions against sterling."

Investors worry that Brexit could drag down growth, push back UK rate hike expectations and also threaten the huge foreign investment flows Britain needs to balance its current account deficit, one of the biggest in the developed world at about 4 percent of output.

Bookmakers, though, see a one-in-three chance of Britain exiting. bit.ly/1nqFbNG.

"The uncertainty around the credibility of polls, and the margin for error within them, means that we are very unlikely to have confidence about the outcome before the vote takes place, and I'm not going to be bullish on sterling during that period," said Kit Juckes, currency analyst at Societe Generale.

Most traders said sterling will struggle before the vote on June 23, particularly if labour data on Wednesday adds to signs that uncertainty over the referendum is worsening a slowdown in UK growth.

There is also the British budget this week. British finance minister George Osborne said he would announce deeper cuts to public spending this week in order to protect his plan to eliminate the budget deficit from a weakening of the economy.

In a newspaper article published on Sunday, Osborne warned that China's slowdown, the oil price fall, interest rate changes in some countries and political instability in the Middle East meant the world was facing more uncertainties than at any time since the financial crisis.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Hugh Lawson)