LONDON, March 15 Sterling retreated further from
a one-month high against the dollar on Tuesday, after a new poll
suggested slightly more Britons want to leave the European Union
than stay, fuelling fresh uncertainty about a possible "Brexit".
The pound had rallied from a seven-year low of $1.3836
struck in late February to a one-month high of $1.4437 on Friday
as some of the concerns about Britain leaving the European Union
receded.
But traders said the new poll published in the Daily
Telegraph on Tuesday pushed the pound lower. The ORB opinion
poll showed support for the European Union stood at 49 percent,
two percentage points ahead of the campaign for staying in the
EU.
Sterling was down 0.8 percent at $1.4187, losing
ground for the second straight day. The euro was up 0.6 percent
at 78.10 pence
"The new poll has led to some selling in the pound," said a
spot trader. "Given the recent rise, we could see investors
going back to building short positions against sterling."
Investors worry that Brexit could drag down growth, push
back UK rate hike expectations and also threaten the huge
foreign investment flows Britain needs to balance its current
account deficit, one of the biggest in the developed world at
about 4 percent of output.
Bookmakers, though, see a one-in-three chance of Britain
exiting. bit.ly/1nqFbNG.
"The uncertainty around the credibility of polls, and the
margin for error within them, means that we are very unlikely to
have confidence about the outcome before the vote takes place,
and I'm not going to be bullish on sterling during that period,"
said Kit Juckes, currency analyst at Societe Generale.
Most traders said sterling will struggle before the vote on
June 23, particularly if labour data on Wednesday adds to signs
that uncertainty over the referendum is worsening a slowdown in
UK growth.
There is also the British budget this week. British finance
minister George Osborne said he would announce deeper cuts to
public spending this week in order to protect his plan to
eliminate the budget deficit from a weakening of the economy.
In a newspaper article published on Sunday, Osborne warned
that China's slowdown, the oil price fall, interest rate changes
in some countries and political instability in the Middle East
meant the world was facing more uncertainties than at any time
since the financial crisis.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Hugh Lawson)