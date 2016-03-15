(updates prices, details)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 15 Sterling fell sharply on
Tuesday, retreating from a one-month high against the dollar
after a new poll suggested supporters of Britain leaving the
European Union were ahead in the run-up to a June referendum.
The pound had rallied from a seven-year low of $1.3836
struck in late February to a one-month high of $1.4437 on Friday
as markets shifted their focus from a possible Brexit to
economic data and looser monetary policy from the European
Central Bank.
But traders said the new poll published in the Daily
Telegraph on Tuesday dragged the pound lower. The ORB opinion
poll showed support for leaving the European Union stood at 49
percent, two percentage points ahead of the campaign for staying
in the EU.
Sterling fell 1 percent to $1.4155, losing ground
for the second day in a row. The euro was up 0.8 percent at
78.22 pence, while sterling's trade-weighted index
was down 1 percent at 85.5
"The new poll has led to renewed selling in the pound," said
a spot trader. "Given the recent rise, we could see investors
going back to building short positions against sterling."
Investors worry that Brexit could depress growth, push back
UK rate hike expectations and threaten the huge foreign
investment flows Britain needs to fund its current account
deficit, one of the biggest in the developed world at about 4
percent of output.
And while the latest poll gave those wanting to exit the EU
the edge, bookmakers see a one-in-three chance of Britain
exiting.
"The uncertainty around the credibility of polls, and the
margin for error within them, means that we are very unlikely to
have confidence about the outcome before the vote takes place,
and I'm not going to be bullish on sterling during that period,"
said Kit Juckes, currency analyst at Societe Generale.
Most traders said sterling would struggle before the
referendum on June 23, particularly if labour and wage data on
Wednesday adds to signs that uncertainty over the vote is
worsening a slowdown in the UK economy.
Finance minister George Osborne announces his next budget
this week. He has said he will announce deeper cuts to public
spending in order to protect his plan to eliminate the budget
deficit from a weakening of the economy.
In a newspaper article published on Sunday, Osborne warned
that China's slowdown, a fall in oil prices, interest rate
changes in some countries and political instability in the
Middle East meant the world was facing more uncertainties than
at any time since the financial crisis.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Hugh Lawson)