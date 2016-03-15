(updates prices, gilts, details on UK budget)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 15 Sterling fell on Tuesday,
retreating from a one-month high against the dollar, after a
poll suggested supporters of Britain's leaving the European
Union had overtaken those who want to remain.
The pound had rallied from a seven-year low of $1.3836
struck in late February to a one-month high of $1.4437 on Friday
as markets shifted their focus from a possible EU departure to
economic data and looser monetary policy from the European
Central Bank.
But traders said the new poll published in the Daily
Telegraph on Tuesday dragged the pound lower. The ORB opinion
poll showed support for leaving the European Union stood at 49
percent, two percentage points ahead of the campaign for staying
in the EU.
Sterling fell 1 percent to $1.4148, losing ground
for the second day in a row. The euro was up 1 percent at 78.42
pence, while sterling's trade-weighted index was
down 1 percent at 85.5
"The new poll has led to renewed selling in the pound," a
spot trader said. "Given the recent rise, we could see investors
going back to building short positions against sterling."
Investors worry that a so-called Brexit would depress
growth, push back UK rate hike expectations and threaten the
huge foreign investment flows Britain needs to fund its current
account deficit, one of the biggest in the developed world at
about 4 percent of output.
While the latest poll gave those wanting to exit the EU the
edge, bookmakers still see only a one-in-three chance Britain
will quit the EU.
"The uncertainty around the credibility of polls, and the
margin for error within them, means that we are very unlikely to
have confidence about the outcome before the vote takes place,
and I'm not going to be bullish on sterling during that period,"
said Kit Juckes, currency analyst at Societe Generale.
Most traders said sterling would struggle before the
referendum on EU membership on June 23, particularly if labour
and wage data on Wednesday signals uncertainty over the vote is
worsening a slowdown in the UK economy.
Finance minister George Osborne also announces his next
budget on Wednesday. He has said he will announce deeper cuts to
public spending to protect his plan to eliminate the budget
deficit.
In a newspaper article published on Sunday, Osborne warned
that China's slowdown, a fall in oil prices, interest rate
changes in some countries and political instability in the
Middle East meant the world was facing more uncertainties than
at any time since the financial crisis.
British government bond prices rose against the backdrop of
a weaker outlook for Britain's economy and jitters about Brexit.
Economists in a Reuters poll last week almost unanimously
said this year's growth forecast would be revised down in the
budget to be announced on Wednesday.
British gilt futures were up 47 ticks at 120.29,
pushing 10-year yields 5 basis points lower to 1.50
percent.
"The latest opinion poll showing increased support for
Brexit has boosted gilts as investors bet the next move by the
BoE will be a cut rather than a hike given rising downside risks
to UK growth," Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital
Markets.
(additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by
Larry King)