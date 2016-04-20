LONDON, April 20 Sterling fell on Wednesday and
gilt futures briefly rose to the day's highs after data showed
the number of unemployed in Britain rising while wage growth
fell short of expectations.
Official data showed the number of unemployed people in
Britain rose by 21,000 in the three months to February, the
first increase since the May-July period of last year. The
unemployment rate held steady at 5.1 percent in the three months
to February.
Total earnings of workers, including bonuses, rose by an
annual 1.8 percent in the three months to February, slowing from
2.1 percent in the three months to January. Economists taking
part in a Reuters poll had expected growth of 2.3 percent.
Sterling fell to the day's low of $1.4345 after the
data, down 0.35 percent on the day, having traded at $1.4372
beforehand.
The euro extended gains to trade at 79.17 pence,
having traded at 79.03 pence before the data was released.
British government bond futures briefly edged
higher to touch a high of 120.74 after the data, 44 ticks up on
the day, before slipping back to their pre-data levels.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag and David Milliken, editing by Nigel
Stephenson)