LONDON, April 20 Sterling dipped on Wednesday
after data showed the number of unemployed in Britain rising
while wage growth fell short of expectations, adding to a view
that recent growth in the labour market was easing off.
The subdued jobs and wages report soured the outlook for the
economy at a time when investors are cautious given the risks
from a vote on whether Britain wants to stay in the European
Union or not.
The referendum is on June 23 and while the opinion polls
show a neck-and-neck race, in the betting market, punters see
only a one-in-three chance of Britain exiting the Union.
A TNS opinion poll published on Wednesday showed support
for staying in the EU was rising and offered support to the
pound. Nevertheless, investors worry that Brexit would cause
huge damage to a country with a trade deficit of 12 billion
pounds, its widest in eight years, and a current account deficit
that soared to 7 percent of GDP in the final quarter of 2015.
On Wednesday, the jobs report showed the number of
unemployed people in Britain rose by 21,000 in the three months
to February, the first increase since the May-July period of
last year. The unemployment rate held steady at 5.1 percent in
the three months to February.
Official data also showed total earnings of workers,
including bonuses, rose by an annual 1.8 percent in the three
months to February, slowing from 2.1 percent in the three months
to January. Economists taking part in a Reuters poll had
expected growth of 2.3 percent.
Sterling fell to the day's low of $1.4345 after the
data, down 0.35 percent on the day, having traded at $1.4372
beforehand. It was last trading at $1.4370, still weaker on the
day and off a three-week high of $1.4420 struck on Tuesday.
The euro extended gains to trade at 79.17 pence,
having traded at 79.03 pence before the data was released.
"The data was on the weaker side, but the currency is being
driven by Brexit concerns," said Manuel Oliveri, FX strategist
at Credit Agricole. "Any poll that shows some support for the
remain camp is offering support to the pound."
Traders said the pound is likely to trade in a $1.40-$1.46
range until the referendum is out of the way.
On Tuesday, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney told
members of parliament that uncertainty around the referendum was
weighing on the economy, adding that London could lose its
position as the world's leading financial centre in the event of
Brexit.
Major banks expect sterling could lose about a fifth of its
value if Britain votes to leave. As a result, the cost of
hedging against sharp swings in the pound remains elevated,
trading near its highest since the global financial crisis.
