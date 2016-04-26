(Adds new poll, quotes, updates prices)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 26 Sterling hit a 12-week high
against the dollar on Tuesday on rising expectations that
Britain will vote to remain in the European Union, driving the
currency back to levels last seen before the setting of a date
for the Brexit referendum.
The pound reached as high as $1.4640 against a broadly
weaker dollar before the results of a new ICM poll
showing gains for the "Out" camp took some of the shine off the
currency in afternoon trade in London.
Investors worry that a vote for a Brexit in June would leave
Britain exposed to a further slide by the pound, already weak
compared with its historical average, and could raise the cost
of financing its huge public debt and undermine a shaky economic
recovery.
But the intervention of U.S. President Barack Obama last
week in favour of EU membership, along with a shift in some
polling towards the "In" camp, has moved bookmakers' odds
against Britain voting to leave.
"It looks as if there has been a change of sentiment," said
Esther Reichelt, an FX strategist with Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"The options market in general is pricing in less chance of
a big move around the Brexit vote and the market seems less
worried it will happen."
The cost of hedging against swings in sterling reached
six-year highs as options contracts moved to capture the result
of the referendum on June 23.
But those moves came after implied volatility - the chief
vehicle speculative investors have used to bet on trouble for
the pound around the vote - fell by its most in a year on
Monday.
Sterling's slide since last November in trade-weighted terms
reached almost 12 percent earlier this month. It has recovered
around 4 percent in value in the fortnight since.
Senior figures with the global banks who dominate currency
trading in London said sterling's gains in the past week stemmed
chiefly from a cut in bets on volatility around the vote put on
by hedge funds earlier this year.
They said many currency-focused funds had already been hurt
by the failure of the pound to fall further, and better results
for the "In" campaign had prompted some stock market-focused
funds to bet on a vote to remain.
"Whatever happens to sterling between now and the date, it's
going to be difficult to go into that referendum with a
speculative position on the book - unless we get a firmer
picture over the next six weeks or so," said Ian Gunner,
portfolio manager with the Altana Hard Currency Fund.
By 1533 GMT, the pound was up 0.7 percent against the dollar
at $1.4588. Against the euro it gained 0.4 percent to
77.52 pence, having reached as high as 77.35 pence.
Two-month sterling/dollar options, extending for
the first time to cover the vote and the result a day later,
rose as high as 14.40 percent, their highest since mid-2010,
from around 11 percent.
But that move faded later in the day and three-month pricing
is down from highs around 16 percent to 13 percent.
The other poll published on Tuesday, by the ORB organisation
for the Daily Telegraph newspaper, also showed support for
remaining in the EU declined by 2 percentage points to 51
percent over the past week.
The first poll to be taken after Obama's visit is not due
until Wednesday.
"It is still early days and real demand is unlikely to
return until a positive outcome in June," Credit Agricole
analysts said in a note, pointing to the potential for sterling
to gain further.
