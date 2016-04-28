By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 28 Sterling rose against a weaker
dollar on Thursday, advancing towards 12-week highs against a
U.S. currency pegged back by expectations that the Federal
Reserve is unlikely to raise interest rates any time soon.
Still, gains in the pound are likely to be capped after a
fresh YouGov poll for the Times showed that those campaigning
for Britain to exit the European Union in a referendum in June
were gaining ground.
The online survey taken on Monday and Tuesday showed support
for the "Out" campaign had risen 3 percentage points to 42
percent since a similar survey on April 12-14, while support for
the "In" campaign had risen 1 percentage point to 41 percent.
Odds in favour of the "In" campaign are still at 70 percent,
according to Betfair, lending support to the pound, which ended
a week long rally on Wednesday after data showed Britain's
growth slowed in the first quarter.
Sterling was 0.4 percent higher at $1.4601, not far
from a high of $1.4640 struck on Tuesday. The euro was slightly
lower at 77.785 pence.
The dollar was lower across the board after the
Federal Open Market Committee hinted it was in no hurry to
tighten monetary policy amid an apparent slowdown in the U.S.
economy.
"Given that first quarter U.S. data have been soft overall,
we will stick to our guns and support that the Fed will raise
rates only once this year, with September and December being the
most likely contenders," said Sakis Paraskevov, senior analyst
at IronFx Global.
While the pound got some relief from the Fed's policy
stance, investors remain wary about putting huge bets in
sterling's favour. They worry that a vote for Britain to leave
the European Union on June 23 would leave the country exposed to
a slide in the pound, raise the cost of financing its huge
public debt and undermine a shaky economic recovery.
"We do note that the Brexit risk premium has completely come
out of sterling - which may be a little premature. We tend to
favour euro/sterling turning back to 79/79.20 pence," said Chris
Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.
(Editing by Alison Williams)