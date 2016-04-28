LONDON, April 28 Sterling rose against a weaker dollar on Thursday, advancing towards 12-week highs against a U.S. currency pegged back by expectations that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise interest rates any time soon.

Still, gains in the pound are likely to be capped after a fresh YouGov poll for the Times showed that those campaigning for Britain to exit the European Union in a referendum in June were gaining ground.

The online survey taken on Monday and Tuesday showed support for the "Out" campaign had risen 3 percentage points to 42 percent since a similar survey on April 12-14, while support for the "In" campaign had risen 1 percentage point to 41 percent.

Odds in favour of the "In" campaign are still at 70 percent, according to Betfair, lending support to the pound, which ended a week long rally on Wednesday after data showed Britain's growth slowed in the first quarter.

Sterling was 0.4 percent higher at $1.4601, not far from a high of $1.4640 struck on Tuesday. The euro was slightly lower at 77.785 pence.

The dollar was lower across the board after the Federal Open Market Committee hinted it was in no hurry to tighten monetary policy amid an apparent slowdown in the U.S. economy.

"Given that first quarter U.S. data have been soft overall, we will stick to our guns and support that the Fed will raise rates only once this year, with September and December being the most likely contenders," said Sakis Paraskevov, senior analyst at IronFx Global.

While the pound got some relief from the Fed's policy stance, investors remain wary about putting huge bets in sterling's favour. They worry that a vote for Britain to leave the European Union on June 23 would leave the country exposed to a slide in the pound, raise the cost of financing its huge public debt and undermine a shaky economic recovery.

"We do note that the Brexit risk premium has completely come out of sterling - which may be a little premature. We tend to favour euro/sterling turning back to 79/79.20 pence," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.