LONDON Jan 19 Sterling hit a seven-year low
against the dollar on Tuesday after the head of the Bank of
England said he did not have a "set timetable" for raising
interest rates and warned on the spillover effects of a slowing
Chinese economy.
The pound was earlier given some respite from what has been
a brutal start to the year after data showed Britain's ultra-low
inflation rose to its highest rate in almost a year in December,
beating economists' expectations.
But it fell back after BoE Governor Mark Carney's comments
at the University of London, to $1.4206, its weakest
since March 2009. That left it almost 5 percent weaker than
where it was trading just a month ago.
Carney said global and domestic growth had proved weaker
than he had expected in the middle of last year, when he
predicted that a decision on when to raise interest rates would
have come into "sharper relief" by early 2016, and that he would
have to see stronger growth and inflation before any rate hike.
"Carney says now is not yet the time to raise interest
rates, suggesting moderating wages raise questions on labour
slack," said Neil Jones, head of hedge fund FX sales at Mizuho
in London. "Certainly such rhetoric pushes back rate hike
expectations more firmly into next year."
Carney also said the "adjustment" in China was not over and
would subdue global growth and inflation for some time, and that
the central bank detected some economic uncertainty ahead of a
referendum on Britain's European Union membership.
Earlier data from the Office for National Statistics showed
consumer prices inched up 0.1 percent on the month to take the
annual rate of inflation to 0.2 percent. That compared with
economists' expectations for a flat reading and a 0.1 percent
gain respectively.
Against the euro, sterling was flat on the day at 76.49
pence after Carney finished talking, having earlier
traded as much as 0.9 percent stronger at 75.825 pence.
"We don't think (the data) changes the picture for the BoE,"
said Barclays currency strategist Nikolaos Sgouropoulos. The
British bank last week pushed back its expectation for when the
BoE will start to raise interest rates to the fourth quarter of
this year, having previously bet on the first quarter.
The pound has skidded almost 10 percent against the dollar
over the past six months, with around half of that fall
coming in the last month, as investors have pushed back their
bets on rate rises. Against the euro its decline has been even
more rapid: an 8 percent fall in the same number of weeks.
