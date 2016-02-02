LONDON Feb 2 Sterling touched a three-week high
on Tuesday after the outline of a proposed EU deal said Britain
does not have to integrate further politically with the rest of
the European Union if it wants to stay in.
The proposals addressed all four areas where Prime Minister
David Cameron has demanded reform, but they were met with a
mixed reception that underlined the challenge of convincing
Britons they should stay in the bloc. The reforms must still be
agreed by other EU leaders at a summit later this month.
The pound rose to as high as $1.4447 after the
draft proposals were published, up from $1.4380 immediately
beforehand, and its strongest since Feb. 13. Later, it eased
back a touch, to $1.44, leaving it down 0.2 percent on the day.
Sterling had earlier fallen to as low as $1.4328 after a
survey on Britain's construction sector showed growth slipped to
a 9-month trough in January, denting expectations of a pick-up
in gross domestic output.
Against a broadly stronger euro, sterling fell 0.4 percent
to 75.725 pence, having strengthened to as low as
75.615 pence after the draft was published.
ING FX strategist Viraj Patel wrote to clients that he
recommended selling the euro against sterling. He said
short-term "Brexit" newsflow around may actually be positive for
the pound, and that the Bank of England was likely to be neutral
on the issue when it releases its Inflation Report on Thursday.
Furthermore, Patel said, sterling should benefit over the
coming weeks from less jittery global markets, and the euro was
likely to be weak in the lead up to the European Central Bank's
March meeting, where more easing is expected to be announced.
Cameron has been locked in talks with European Council
President Donald Tusk, who announced the proposals on Tuesday,
to win what he calls the "best deal possible" for Britain while
keeping other EU states onboard before a referendum, which could
take place as early as in June.
Though the draft proposal had been expected today, its
content had not been clear in advance. ETX Capital currency
dealer Richard Wiltshire in London said the fact that there had
been perceived progress on all four areas of Cameron's demands
had boosted sterling.
"In an otherwise thin and lacklustre day ... that news of
real progress has given sterling a little fillip," he said.
The cost of hedging against big changes in sterling's
exchange rate against the dollar over the next six months had
earlier hit a 9-month high of 9.85 percent, but fell a touch
after the proposals were published.
