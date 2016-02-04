LONDON Feb 4 Sterling reached a one-month high
against a weakening U.S. dollar on Thursday, with investors
awaiting guidance on interest rates and prospects from the Bank
of England later in the day.
The Monetary Policy Committee of the BoE ends its two-day
meeting on Thursday and is widely expected to hold interest
rates at record lows. It will also release the minutes of the
meeting and its latest economic forecasts at 1200 GMT. Governor
Mark Carney is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1230 GMT.
Economists are waiting to see if the BoE cuts growth
forecasts for Britain in response to lower demand from emerging
economies and other factors when it publishes the Quarterly
Inflation Report. Slower growth and subdued inflation are likely
to see markets price in lower rates for longer in the UK.
"We will peruse the minutes closely for any change in
language, particularly as concerns slowing wage rises and the
persistently low level of inflation," said Marshall Gittler,
head of investment research at FXPrimus.
He added the market would also want to know Carney's view on
how the "Brexit" referendum might influence monetary policy and
whether negative rates are in store for the UK after Japan's
move into negative territory last week.
Sterling rose 0.4 percent to $1.4654, its highest
in a month. It has now gained more than 4 percent from its
seven-year low of $1.4080 on Jan. 21. The rise accelerated on
Wednesday after a top Federal Reserve official tempered
expectations on the pace of future U.S. interest rate increases.
Against the euro, sterling was flat at 76.10 pence
.
Traders say the bounce in the pound was largely the product
of a build-up of huge bets on further falls in sterling. With
the currency rising in recent days, many speculators are being
forced to exit those bets, leading to a squeeze.
The currency has also been helped by signs a deal will be
signed with Brussels later this month that will give Prime
Minister David Cameron something to fight for in a referendum on
Britain's European Union membership.
Markets are speculating the vote will be held in the middle
of this year, a factor that is likely to keep trading in the
pound rather choppy in the coming months.
Goldman Sachs said on Thursday sterling could fall as much
as 15 to 20 percent if Britain votes to leave the EU, which
could alarm foreign investors and dry up the capital inflows
needed to fund the current account deficit.
"An abrupt and total interruption to incoming capital flows
in response to a 'Brexit' could see (sterling) decline by as
much as 15-20 percent," the bank said in a client note.
That would be on a trade-weighted basis, implying a
potential fall in sterling against the dollar to around
$1.15-1.20 from current levels and a rise in the euro to around
90-95 pence from 76 pence, it said.
