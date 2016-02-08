LONDON Feb 8 Sterling traded below a recent
one-month high against the dollar on Monday, as uncertainty
about Britain's place in the European Union and diminishing rate
hike prospects kept investors cautious.
Sterling was trading at $1.4496, off the one-month
high of $1.4672 it hit last Thursday after Bank of England chief
Mark Carney quashed talk that interest rates could be cut in the
coming months, with lower stocks also weighing on sentiment.
The pound was lower against the euro. The single currency,
often preferred during times of financial market stress, was up
0.2 percent at 77.085 pence, not far from a one-year high of
77.56 pence struck on Jan. 20.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday showed speculators had trimmed their net bets against
the pound last week. They had been aggressively adding to their
unfavourable bets since the start of the year, pushing the pound
to a seven-year low in late January.
A rough week for the dollar helped sterling stage a recovery
last week. The U.S. currency lost more than 3 percent against a
basket of currencies before a good U.S. jobs report
lifted it from lows.
"After benefiting from dollar weakness across the currency
markets last week, it looks like the correction in
sterling/dollar might have concluded," said Jameel Ahmad, chief
market analyst at FXTM.
"There are still concerns about slowing economic momentum in
the United Kingdom, while ongoing uncertainty over whether there
will be a Brexit referendum to vote on UK membership of the EU
should continue to haunt investors."
A YouGov poll released late last week showed those
campaigning for Britain to leave the European Union had taken a
nine-point lead. The poll showed 45 percent of Britons would
vote to leave the bloc compared with the 36 percent who want to
remain.
Nineteen percent said they did not know or would not vote.
Markets and punters are betting that the referendum is likely to
be held in June.
Traders expect uncertainty stemming from the referendum to
keep the pound choppy in the coming months and possibly force
the central bank to keep rates lower for longer. Most economists
think Brexit would hurt growth in the short-run -- Citi predicts
a 4 percent hit over three years.
"The Brexit debate has gained momentum, with PM (David)
Cameron on the back-foot, as indicated by recent survey data,"
Morgan Stanley strategists said in a note recommending investors
to sell the pound against the safe-haven yen.
"BoE minutes and the quarterly reflation report leave the
impression that there is no rush hiking rates. Finally, mixed
economic signals suggest that the fiscal tightening works now in
a pro-cyclical way."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)