(Updates prices)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON Feb 8 Sterling fell to a 13-month low
against the euro on Monday, as a sell-off in global stock
markets hit currencies perceived to be riskier with uncertainty
about Britain's place in the European Union also weighing on
sentiment.
Britain's top share index joined other global
indices, dropping to its lowest level in over two weeks, weighed
down by banking stocks which hit multi-year lows.
Bank stocks in Europe and the UK were deep in the red with
traders citing lower earnings as one of the factors. Britain's
huge banking and financial sector helps in plugging the
country's current account gap and any risk to the sector is
likely to hit the pound, traders said.
The pound hit a 13-month low against the euro. The single
currency, often preferred during times of financial market
stress, was up 0.8 percent at 77.59 pence and has
gained more than 5 percent this year.
Sterling shed 0.6 percent to trade at $1.4415, off
the one-month high of $1.4672 it hit last Thursday after Bank of
England chief Mark Carney quashed talk that interest rates could
be cut in the coming months.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday showed speculators had trimmed their net bets against
the pound last week. They had been aggressively adding to their
unfavourable bets since the start of the year, pushing the pound
to a seven-year low in late January.
ROUGH WEEK
A rough week for the dollar helped sterling stage a
recovery. The U.S. currency lost more than 3 percent against a
basket of currencies before a good U.S. jobs report
lifted it from lows.
"After benefiting from dollar weakness across the currency
markets last week, it looks like the correction in
sterling/dollar might have concluded," said Jameel Ahmad, chief
market analyst at FXTM.
"There are still concerns about slowing economic momentum in
the United Kingdom, while ongoing uncertainty over whether there
will be a Brexit referendum to vote on UK membership of the EU
should continue to haunt investors."
A YouGov poll released last week showed those campaigning
for Britain to leave the European Union had taken a nine-point
lead. The poll showed 45 percent of Britons would vote to leave
the bloc compared with the 36 percent who want to remain.
Nineteen percent said they did not know or would not vote.
Markets and punters are betting that the referendum is likely to
be held in June.
Traders expect uncertainty stemming from the referendum to
keep the pound choppy in the coming months and possibly force
the central bank to keep rates lower for longer. Most economists
think Brexit would hurt growth in the short-run -- Citi predicts
a 4 percent hit over three years.
"The Brexit debate has gained momentum, with PM (David)
Cameron on the back-foot, as indicated by recent survey data,"
Morgan Stanley strategists said in a note recommending investors
to sell the pound against the safe-haven yen.
"BoE minutes and the quarterly reflation report leave the
impression that there is no rush hiking rates. Finally, mixed
economic signals suggest that the fiscal tightening works now in
a pro-cyclical way."
(Editing by Catherine Evans and Ed Osmond)