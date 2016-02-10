(Adds comment, background)

By Patrick Graham

LONDON Feb 10 Sterling proved resilient to a poor batch of industrial output data on Wednesday, the latest sign that the currency is finding a footing after two months of selling driven by worries about Britain's economic and political outlook.

The prospect of Prime Minister David Cameron agreeing a deal with his European partners later this month that will help him avert a "Brexit" from the European Union has helped the pound so far in February.

Likewise, markets seem to have gone as far as is feasible for now in pricing in interest rate moves, with the Bank of England last week playing down strongly any chance of the next move being a cut in official borrowing costs rather than a rise.

As such the pound actually rose after December numbers showed the sharpest monthly drop in output since 2012.

"It just confirms the fact that a lot of the bad news is in the price on sterling," said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 currency strategy with Credit Agricole in London.

"Unless we see a continuous deterioration in the data and/ or a further increase in the support for a Brexit in the polls, I don't think the pound has further to go on the downside."

Sterling traded a quarter of a percent higher at $1.4506 by 1000 GMT. It also gained half a percent to 77.63 pence per euro.

The pound sank to more than one-year lows against the euro earlier this week amid a wave of global concern over banks and other financial firms which has hammered stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic.

Analysts at the major banks have struggled so far to get a grip on the currency trends that any continuation of the stock sell-off may drive, with the exception of gains for the yen as a safe haven of choice for capital globally.

Many say the moves this week look as much the result of big fund and sovereign investment houses being forced to shift money around or reweight portfolio flows.

"There are a lot of moving parts over the last few days," said the head of global FX at one of the big six currency trading banks in London, asking not to be named.

"Sterling clearly seems to be on a firmer footing than it was. But there are also a lot of nerves out there over what another financial sector sell-off will mean for the UK economy and capital." (Editing by Hugh Lawson)