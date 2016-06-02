LONDON, June 2 Sterling hovered above a two-week
low against a basket of currencies on Thursday, while the cost
of hedging against swings over the next month traded near its
highest since 2009 on concerns over whether Britain will stay in
the European Union.
Traders will keep an eye on a construction sector survey due
for release at 0830 GMT. Data released on Wednesday showed the
manufacturing sector was barely expanding in May and economists
forecast the construction sector to fare slightly better.
Nevertheless, the impact from the data is likely to be limited
given all the uncertainty from the Brexit vote.
Sterling has been weighed down since late last year by
worries that a June 23 referendum on EU membership could lead to
a Brexit. Britain's hefty current account deficit - 7 percent of
output in the last quarter of 2015 - makes the economy, and the
currency, vulnerable to any pull-back in investment flows.
While a YouGov poll published on Wednesday showed British
voters evenly split between "Remain" and "Leave" ahead of the
ballot, two surveys the previous day - one online and one
conducted via telephone - showed British voters had moved
towards vote to leave the EU.
Bookmakers shortened their odds on a Brexit in response,
with betting website Betfair putting the chances of a vote to
leave at around 27 percent on Thursday, having shown around a 17
percent chance last week after several polls put the "In" camp
comfortably ahead.
Against a trade-weighted basket of currencies, sterling was
at 86.7, having plumbed to 86.6 on Wednesday, its lowest since
May 18. Against the dollar, sterling was slightly higher at
$1.4438, having fallen to $1.4385 on Wednesday, its
lowest in two weeks.
The euro was a tad higher at 77.655 pence, with
traders awaiting the European Central Bank meeting for cues.
"A push higher towards 78.40 pence will probably require a
stronger euro today or a new Brexit poll," said Chris Turner,
head of currency strategy at ING, noting that sterling has been
weighed down in recent days after polls over the holiday weekend
veered towards the "Leave" campaign.
Reflecting the nervousness, the one-month sterling/dollar
implied volatility -- a gauge of how sharp swings will
be over the June 23 referendum date -- traded at 20.40 percent,
having risen to 21 percent on Wednesday, its highest level since
the depths of the global financial crisis in early 2009.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)