(Recasts after ECB press conference)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 2 Sterling won some respite on
Thursday after enduring two days of losses, gaining robustly
against the euro after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi
said the bank made only marginal upward adjustments to its
inflation projections.
The euro fell broadly after the market perceived
those upward adjustments as rather dovish, a move that helped
the pound outperform against the single currency.
The ECB nudged up its inflation forecast for 2016 but
predicted price growth would remain below target through 2018.
It raised its 2016 inflation projection to 0.2 percent from
0.1 percent and kept its 2017 forecast at 1.3 percent. For 2018,
the end of its forecast horizon, the ECB stuck to its prediction
for an inflation rate of 1.6 percent - still short of its target
close to but just below 2 percent.
The euro fell 0.5 percent against the pound at 77.23 pence,
retreating from a two-week high of 77.765 pence
struck earlier in the day. Against the dollar, sterling rose 0.3
percent to $1.4458, having fallen to $1.4385 on
Wednesday, its lowest in two weeks.
"The euro has settled lower against the dollar and other
crosses, including the pound, with the inflation projections not
impressing the market much," said a spot trader.
Earlier, in the day, a softer-than-expected construction
sector survey had a fleeting impact on the pound, which has been
plagued by worries over Brexit.
Markit said its monthly survey of construction purchasing
managers showed the weakest overall growth in activity growth
since June 2013, with its headline construction PMI dropping to
51.2 from April's 52. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected
the index to hold steady at 52.0 in May.
Data released on Wednesday showed the manufacturing sector
was barely expanding in May due to uncertainty over Britain's
referendum on EU membership.
"There was very little reaction to the PMI data which
suggests that the currency is hostage to Brexit related polls,"
said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at Nordic bank SEB.
Sterling has been weighed down since late last year by
worries over the June 23 referendum on EU membership. Britain's
hefty current account deficit - 7 percent of output in the last
quarter of 2015 - makes the economy, and the currency,
vulnerable to any pull-back in investment flows.
POLLS TO DICTATE
Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING said
sterling has been weighed down since polls over the weekend
veered towards the "Leave" campaign.
While a YouGov poll published on Wednesday showed British
voters evenly split between "Remain" and "Leave", two surveys
the previous day - one online and one conducted via telephone -
showed a move towards leaving the EU.
Bookmakers shortened their odds on a Brexit, with betting
website Betfair putting the chances of a vote to leave at around
27 percent on Thursday, having shown around a 17 percent chance
last week after several polls put the "In" camp ahead.
Reflecting the nervousness, the one-month sterling/dollar
implied volatility - a gauge of how sharp swings will
be over the June 23 referendum date - traded at 20.40 percent,
having risen to 21 percent on Wednesday, its highest level since
the depths of the global financial crisis in early 2009.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and
Alexander Smith)