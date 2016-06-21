*
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, June 21 Sterling pulled away from a
5-1/2-month high against the dollar on Tuesday after a poll
showed the campaign for Britain to stay in the European Union
has lost some of its lead ahead of Thursday's referendum on EU
membership.
The telephone poll, which was conducted by Survation for
spread-betting firm IG on Monday, put support for "In" at 45
percent, ahead of "Out" on 44 percent, IG said. Survation's
previous survey, published late on Saturday, had shown "In" on
45 percent, 3 points ahead of "Out".
Having earlier surged to $1.4788, its highest since
the start of the year, sterling trimmed some of its gains to
trade at $1.4708 by 1325 GMT.
That still left it 0.2 percent up on the day, having risen
over 2 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day rise since 2008,
as worries about a Brexit receded.
Two opinion polls on Monday had suggested that the "Remain"
camp had recovered some ground ahead of Thursday's referendum on
EU membership, following the murder of a pro-EU lawmaker, though
at third put those wanting to leave slightly ahead.
"Markets are quite fixated on any shift in sentiment," said
UBS Wealth Management currency strategist Geoffrey Yu. "All
(sterling) needed was a catalyst - perhaps this (the new poll)
was what people were waiting for to take some longs off or to
let the short-covering come to a brief halt for a while."
"But I wouldn't read too much into it - judging by where
implied volatility is in sterling, it's only natural that it's
going to be quite volatile, with trade outside of its usual
parameters," Yu added.
The cost of one-week sterling/dollar implied volatility,
derived from an option that covers the referendum and its
results, hit a record high of more than 50 percent on Friday
but eased to about 38 percent by Tuesday - still
higher than any time during the financial crisis of 2008-2009.
STERLING VULNERABLE
Brexit worries have dominated sterling since late last year.
Britain's hefty current account deficit - 7 percent of output in
the last quarter of 2015 - makes the economy particularly
vulnerable to any pull-back in investment flows, which
economists reckon would happen if Britain votes to leave the EU.
But while polls continue to show the outcome of the
referendum as too close to call, bookmakers and online betting
exchanges - closely watched by investors - are more confident,
offering odds implying around a 76 percent chance of a vote to
stay in the EU.
"The pound is massively vulnerable if there is a vote to
leave," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley. But she
added that even a vote to stay in the EU could lead to a long
spell of that most disliked phenomenon, political uncertainty,
unless the "In" camp secures an emphatic victory.
"A lot of uncertainty will remain, and that could mean that
sterling's rally could fizzle out at some point really quite
soon," she said.
Societe Generale macro strategist Kit Juckes said that
although he still expected a considerable "relief rally" if
Britain votes to stay in the EU, the fall in the event of a
Brexit would be of a greater magnitude.
George Soros, the billionaire who earned fame by betting
against the pound in 1992, said in an opinion piece published by
the Guardian newspaper that a Brexit would trigger a bigger and
more disruptive sterling devaluation than the fall on Black
Wednesday 24 years ago.
Soros said a vote to leave could see the pound fall by at
least 15 percent, and possibly more than 20 percent.
Against the euro, the pound rose half a percent on the day
to trade at a three-week high of 76.57 pence. It had
also recorded its biggest daily rise since 2009 against the
single currency on Monday.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly)