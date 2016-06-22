(Adds details about forthcoming opinion poll, quote)
LONDON, June 22 Sterling rose on Wednesday,
hovering below a 5-1/2-month high against the dollar, as
investors cut bets against the pound just a day before Britain
votes on whether to remain in the European Union.
While opinion polls suggested the vote on Thursday was too
close to call, the implied probability of a vote to remain in
the EU was at 76 percent, according to Betfair betting odds. It
was at around 60 percent last Thursday before the murder of
pro-EU lawmaker Jo Cox. The murder may have contributed to some
shift in sentiment towards the "Remain" camp.
Yet a telephone poll released on Tuesday and conducted by
Survation for spread-betting firm IG on Monday, put support for
"In" at 45 percent, just one percentage point ahead of "Out" on
44 percent. Traders were now awaiting a poll by Opinium which is
due later in the day.
"Short positions have been significantly reduced this week,
therefore any sign of a late surge from the "Leave" camp could
lead to sterling falling," said James Ruddiman, director at
Audere Solution, a currency broker.
Sterling was up 0.2 percent at $1.4685, having hit
a peak of $1.4788 on Tuesday, its highest since the first
trading day of the year. It was up around 5 percent since a low
of $1.4013 struck on Thursday, partly thanks to a surge of more
than 2 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day gain since 2008.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comments on Tuesday, when she
stressed the outlook was uncertain and that monetary policy was
"by no means on a preset course", also weighed on the dollar.
"Price action isn't overly aggressive at present, however
volatility and uncertainty are omnipresent and will only get
more severe," said Tobias Davis, head of corporate treasury
sales at Western Union.
"No one will want to get caught on the wrong side of this,
so position squaring will continue to dominate trade and
liquidity will slowly dry up."
The cost of hedging against sharp swings in sterling/dollar
over the next week and derived from an option that covers the
vote and its results hit a record high of more than 50 percent
on Friday but eased to 40 percent on Wednesday - still
higher than any time during the financial crisis of 2008/09.
The uncertainty over Brexit has hurt sterling since late
last year. Britain's hefty current account deficit - 7 percent
of output in the last quarter of 2015 - makes the economy
vulnerable to any pull-back in investment flows, which
economists reckon would happen if Britain votes to leave.
George Soros, the billionaire who earned fame by betting
against the pound in 1992, said in an opinion piece published by
the Guardian newspaper on Tuesday that a Brexit would trigger a
bigger and more disruptive sterling devaluation than the fall on
Black Wednesday 24 years ago.
Against the euro, the pound slipped 0.2 percent to trade at
76.91 pence, not far from a three-week high of 76.55 pence
struck on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Gareth Jones)