(New throughout)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 23 Sterling touched a 2016 high
against the dollar and surged almost 2 percent against the yen
on Thursday after a series of last-minute opinion polls and
bookmaker odds pointed to Britain voting to stay in the European
Union.
Options markets continued to price in extreme volatility in
exchange rates over the next 24 hours and the pound handed back
some of its gains in afternoon trade in what dealers said were
very low volumes.
But polls from Ipsos MORI, Populus, ComRes and YouGov taken
before the start Britain's EU referendum on Thursday have all
shown a last-minute rise in support for remaining in the
28-country bloc.
That drove sterling as much as 1.5 percent higher in morning
trade in London, topping $1.49 for the first time this year
before a dip after U.S. traders came on line. It had gained 0.75
percent on the day at $1.4815 by 1544 GMT.
"We saw a strong rally this morning and sterling probably
just got ahead of itself," said Derek Halpenny, European Head of
Global Markets Research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in
London. "There's still an appetite not to run risk through the
start of the result process."
The pound, and to a lesser extent the euro, have been
buffeted since February by opinion poll results which have swung
from predicting a clear victory for the government-led "In" camp
to a narrow vote for a "Brexit".
Odds on a Brexit outcome at the Betfair betting exchange
have slumped from 40 percent last Thursday before the killing of
pro-EU lawmaker Jo Cox to as low as 12 percent on Thursday. But
the final polls remained within the margin of error.
"I do think a 'Remain' vote is more likely, but not with the
degree of certainty that appears to be now priced," said Adam
Cole, head of G10 currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
"The early results are potentially going to be very
confusing. If this is the starting point (with which) we go into
the 10 o'clock (p.m.) polls and the results, there's a lot of
scope of volatility, to the downside."
Sterling is up around 4 percent this week but the options
market still show record levels of uncertainty about its fate
over the next 24 hours.
Overnight sterling-implied volatilities were quoted as high
as 125 percent, levels at which traders said it was effectively
impossible for fund and corporate buyers to trade. That had
dropped to between 60 and 70 percent by mid-afternoon
on Thursday, levels still dwarfing even those seen in the
aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.
Voting will end at 2100 GMT (2200 BST), with results
expected early on Friday. Pollster YouGov will publish a poll of
how people have voted shortly after polling stations close,
hoping to repeat its successful prediction of the 2014 Scottish
independence vote.
Banks have warned clients about volatile trading conditions
around the results which may lead to large gaps in prices.
Barclays stopped accepting new "stop loss" orders as of 0600
GMT, an extremely rare move for one of the big six banks that
dominate the world's biggest financial market.
"These are very challenging conditions," said Yujiro Goto,
currency strategist at Nomura, warning of a sharp fall in
sterling if there are signs of a "Leave" vote after polls close.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Mark Heinrich)