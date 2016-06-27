(Adds prices, analyst comments)
By Jamie McGeever, David Milliken and Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 27 British 10-year government
borrowing costs sank below 1 percent on Monday for the first
time ever and sterling tumbled to a fresh 31-year low against
the dollar as investors bet Britain's vote to leave the EU will
trigger a Bank of England rate cut.
Billions of pounds were wiped off the value of British
financial stocks, and analysts at several banks slashed their
forecasts for the pound in the wake of Britain's vote on
Thursday to leave the European Union.
Finance minister George Osborne said on Monday the economy
would have to face up to "an adjustment" as it dealt with the
fallout of 'Brexit'. Against a backdrop of sliding share prices
and an uncertain economic outlook, investors sold sterling and
sought the safety of government bonds.
"You'd have expected there to be some psychological barrier
to gilts breaking through 1 percent, but not today," said Luke
Hickmore, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset
Management.
"Gilt yields just kept dropping. It's no wonder. There's no
political leadership in the UK right when markets need the
reassurance of direction," he said.
UK money and bond markets moved to price in lower interest
rates, with swaps rates now almost fully implying a 0.25
percentage-point cut from the BoE by the end of the year.
The yield on 10-year UK government bonds tumbled to a new
low of 0.934 percent, and two-year yields fell more
than 10 basis points to a four-year low of 0.129 percent
.
Sterling shed more than 3 percent against the dollar to a
fresh 31-year low of $1.3221, and the euro rose more than
2 percent to 83.25 pence, its highest in more than two
years.
The pound's fall on Friday was the largest in modern
history, reaching more than 10 percent against the dollar at one
stage, and was also the largest decline since at least the 1970s
on a trade-weighted basis.
RBC Capital Markets now expect the BoE to cut rates by 25
basis points next month to 0.25 percent, and again in August
down to 0.1 percent along with an additional 50 billion pounds
of quantitative easing bond-buying stimulus. Several banks,
including Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, cut
their sterling forecasts too.
"With the Leave vote creating greater uncertainty over the
outlook for the economy and BoE policies biased towards further
easing/renewed QE, sterling is vulnerable to further near-term
selling pressure," said Athanasios Vamvakidis, FX strategist at
BAML.
"A push below $1.30 cannot be ruled out," he added.
Others, like Unicredit, reckon the pound will fall even
further, perhaps as low as $1.20.
"The clear risk must be for further downside," said Neil
Mellor, a currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon in
London.
"Uncertainty equals currency weakness, we know this, and
there is no sense that this (sterling) is a value trade right
now and that you have to get back in. It is too early for anyone
to start calling a bottom."
Analysts at RBC Capital Markets pointed to the history of
past sell-offs as pointing the way towards $1.20-1.25 for the
pound by the end of the third quarter of this year.
So far, the fall against the euro and dollar of less than 10
percent is "very small" in the context of historical collapses,
they said in a weekend note. "During eight independent price
slumps over the last 40 years, sterling has on average fallen 18
percent," they said.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, David Milliken and Patrick
Graham; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)