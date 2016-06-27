(Updates prices, analyst comments)
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, June 27 British financial markets were
engulfed in further turmoil on Monday, with 10-year government
borrowing costs sinking below 1 percent for the first time and
sterling hitting a 31-year low against the dollar as investors
bet Britain's vote to leave the EU will trigger a Bank of
England rate cut.
Billions of pounds were wiped off the value of British bank
stocks as a political vacuum and economic uncertainty opened up
by Thursday's referendum prompted widespread downward revisions
to the outlook for UK growth, sterling and interest rates.
Sterling fell as low as $1.3152, its lowest since
September 1985, and bond yields chalked up their biggest two-day
fall since the BoE started its quantitative easing bond buying
binge in March 2009.
The market value of Barclays and Royal Bank of
Scotland is down by a third in just two days, meaning
the UK taxpayer has lost 8 billion pounds since Thursday via the
Treasury's 72 percent stake in RBS.
"The UK economy is headed for recession," analysts at
Llewelyn Consulting said on Monday.
"Potential output has been cut at a stroke (and) the
country's large twin deficits leave it exposed to capital
flight. Only the Bank of England remains fully functional. It
has the tools to ensure financial solvency, but not economic
activity," they said
Finance minister George Osborne said on Monday the economy
would have to face up to "an adjustment" as it dealt with the
fallout of 'Brexit'. But investors again shunned the pound and
sought the safety of government bonds.
UK money and bond markets moved to price in lower interest
rates, with swaps rates now almost fully implying a 0.25
percentage-point cut from the BoE by the end of the year.
The yield on 10-year UK government bonds tumbled as much as
15 basis points to a new low of 0.933 percent, and
two-year yields fell more than 10 basis points to a four-year
low of 0.129 percent.
The 10-year yield has fallen 44 basis points since Thursday,
its biggest two-day fall since March 2009.
"You'd have expected there to be some psychological barrier
to gilts breaking through 1 percent, but not today," said Luke
Hickmore, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset
Management.
"Gilt yields just kept dropping. It's no wonder. There's no
political leadership in the UK right when markets need the
reassurance of direction," he said.
Sterling fell almost 4 percent against the dollar to a fresh
31-year low of $1.3152, and the euro rose more than 2
percent to 83.52 pence, its highest in more than two
years.
The pound's fall on Friday was the largest in modern
history, reaching more than 10 percent against the dollar at one
stage, and was also the largest decline since at least the 1970s
on a trade-weighted basis.
RBC Capital Markets now expect the BoE to cut rates by 25
basis points next month to 0.25 percent, and again in August
down to 0.1 percent along with an additional 50 billion pounds
of quantitative easing bond-buying stimulus. Several banks,
including Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, cut
their sterling forecasts too.
"With the Leave vote creating greater uncertainty over the
outlook for the economy and BoE policies biased towards further
easing/renewed QE, sterling is vulnerable to further near-term
selling pressure," said Athanasios Vamvakidis, FX strategist at
BAML.
"A push below $1.30 cannot be ruled out," he added.
Others, like Unicredit, reckon the pound will fall even
further, perhaps to $1.20 or even lower.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Additional reporting by David
Milliken and Patrick Graham; Editing by Hugh Lawson)