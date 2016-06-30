LONDON, June 30 Sterling skidded by more than 1
percent on Thursday after Governor Mark Carney said the Bank of
England would probably need to pump more stimulus into Britain's
economy over the summer after the shock of last week's vote to
leave the European Union.
Carney, who had previously warned of a possible recession in
Britain if it chose to leave the EU, said the central bank's
Monetary Policy Committee would announce an initial assessment
of the situation on July 14, after its next scheduled meeting.
Sterling fell to as low as $1.3245 after the
publication of Carney's comments, from around $1.3432
beforehand. That left it almost 1 percent down on the day and
just over 1 U.S. cent away from a 31-year low hit on Monday.
Against the single currency, the pound weakened 1 percent on
the day to 83.80 pence per euro, matching Monday's
low, which was the weakest since March 2014.
British 10-, 20- and 30-year government bond yields struck
new record lows after the publication of Carney's speech. The
10-year yield was last down 3 basis points on the
day at 0.92 percent, up slightly off its new low of 0.913
percent.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield also fell to the day's low of
minus 0.14 percent after Carney's comments. Yields
on the safe-haven bond were within sight of a record low of
minus 0.17 percent hit after the Brexit vote.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index briefly extended
its gains to 2 percent on the day.
Investors already largely expected the Bank to cut interest
rates over the coming months, taking them below their already
record low of 0.5 percent and possibly as low as zero.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Dhara
Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)