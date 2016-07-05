By Jemima Kelly
| LONDON, July 5
LONDON, July 5 Sterling hit a 2-1/2-year low
against the euro and traded less than a quarter-cent above a
31-year low against the dollar in risk-averse markets on
Tuesday, as investors worried about the economic and financial
fallout of Britain's vote to leave the EU.
Standard Life Investments said late on Monday that it had
suspended all trading in its UK real estate fund, one of
Britain's largest property funds, in one of the first signs of
major financial stress following the results of the June 23
referendum.
The investment house, part of the insurer Standard Life
, said the decision had been taken after an increase in
redemption requests due to uncertainty following the vote. It
had said last week that it had reduced the value of the fund,
which invests in UK commercial real estate assets, by 5 percent.
The announcement came after the end of trading in London on
Monday and, with trade thinned by the closure of U.S. markets
for the Independence Day holiday, Tuesday was traders' first
proper chance to react to the news.
Sterling shed more than 1 percent to trade at $1.3145
, its weakest since last Monday, when it tumbled to
$1.3122, its lowest since 1985, after a record-breaking two-day
fall of more than 11 percent.
Against the euro, the pound also skidded by 1 percent to
84.86 pence, its weakest since late October 2013.
"Risk does seem to be under some pressure today - the news
that Standard Life is suspending trading in its commercial
property fund is having some impact for sure, and that's
contributing to the generally weaker tone in risk sentiment,"
said Societe Generale currency strategist Alvin Tan.
A survey of purchasing managers from Britain's dominant
services sector for June, which should capture some of the
immediate reaction to the Brexit vote, is due at 0830 GMT.
Some investors are anxious that the number could be very
weak following Monday's data showing the construction industry
suffered its worst contraction in seven years.
"The pound remains under downward pressure in the near term,
undermined by building concerns that the UK economy is slowing
sharply following the Brexit vote," wrote Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ currency economist Lee Hardman in a
research note.
"The extent and speed of the downturn (in the construction
sector) in the face of political and economic uncertainty is a
clear warning flag for the wider post-Brexit economic outlook."
The Bank of England will publish its semi-annual Financial
Stability Report later in the morning, which analysts said would
be an opportunity for the bank to reiterate its ability to
manage the financial system in the aftermath of the Brexit vote,
but should not affect the pound much.
British finance minister George Osborne will also meet heads
of major banks on Tuesday to discuss how the country should
respond to the decision to leave the European Union.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Kevin Liffey)