(Adds details, quotes)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON Aug 23 Sterling hit a three-week high
against the dollar on Tuesday, rising above $1.32 as speculators
cut bets against it after data suggested Britain's economy was
holding up surprisingly well in the aftermath of the Brexit
vote.
Data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on
Friday showed positioning is stretched, with sterling net short
positions soaring to a record high of 94,238 contracts in the
week to Aug. 16. Traders said some speculators were unwinding
bets and booking profits.
Sterling rose as much as half a percent to $1.3210,
its highest since Aug. 4. It rose 0.2 percent against the euro
to hit 85.915 pence, its strongest in 11 days.
"There is a short squeeze happening. Stop-loss orders above
$1.32 have just been taken out. But we think this rise is
temporary and should stall around $1.33/34," said a trader.
The pound was boosted last week by inflation and retail
sales numbers for July that beat forecasts, adding to signs that
consumers had yet to rein in spending following June's vote to
leave the European Union. Lower-than-expected jobless claims
also lifted the currency.
"Last month, the British managers' indices plunged sharply.
But recent labour market data has been surprisingly strong,
which investors regarded as a sign that the economy has not
suffered a severe setback, so far," said Thu Lan Nguyen,
currency strategist at Commerzbank.
"Still, it is too soon to sound the all-clear... and
downside potential for the pound remains high."
Sterling hit a three-decade low of $1.2798 on July 8 and has
been trading not far from those troughs on expectations that the
Bank of England may have to ease monetary policy further in
coming months.
Earlier this month, it cut rates to record lows and
re-started an asset buying programme to cushion the economy from
an anticipated post-Brexit slowdown.
The CBI industrial trends survey for August, due at 1000
GMT, is the second to be conducted since the EU referendum
result. Last month, the balance of orders held up, and another
decent reading should underpin the pound, traders said.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by John Stonestreet)