LONDON Aug 24 Sterling climbed against the euro
and held just below $1.32 on Wednesday, with speculators
trimming bets against the currency after recent data indicated
that the economy was holding up surprisingly well after the
Brexit vote.
Short positions on sterling had reached a record high of
94,238 contracts in the week to Aug. 16 and traders said many
speculators were now unwinding bets and booking profits.
Sterling rose 0.1 percent against the euro to 85.645 pence
per euro, while against the dollar, it was trading
at $1.3190, not far from a three-week high of $1.3210
struck on Tuesday.
Sterling rose on Tuesday as data showed orders for British
manufacturing exports hit a two-year peak in August. That comes
after July inflation and retail sales numbers released last week
beat forecasts, adding to signs that consumers had yet to rein
in spending after the June vote to leave the European Union.
"The strength of post-Brexit data, much monetary easing
already priced into the rates market and a generally weak dollar
should allow pound to rally towards $1.3450," said Hans Redeker,
head of currency strategy at Morgan Stanley. "It appears that
the cheaper currency is already doing its job at attracting
foreigners into sterling assets."
Sterling hit a three-decade low of $1.2798 on July 8 and had
been languishing near those troughs earlier this month on
expectations that the Bank of England may have to ease monetary
policy further in coming months.
The central bank cut rates to a record low this month and
restarted an asset-buying programme to cushion the economy from
an expected post-Brexit slowdown. But after a slew of upbeat
data, investors are reassessing the chances of further easing.
"Expectations for further BoE monetary easing have been
scaled back, with markets only pricing in a 50 percent
likelihood of a 15 basis point bank rate cut at the November
meeting," said Viraj Patel, currency strategist at ING.
"This seems at odds with the monetary policy committee's
dovish signals earlier this month ... (and) we prefer to use the
latest sterling squeeze higher as an opportunity to reinitiate
short positions."
