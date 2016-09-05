LONDON, Sept 5 Sterling hovered near a one-month
high on Monday, with investors awaiting a survey on Britain's
dominant services sector that is expected to show that the
economy is stabilising after the shock Brexit vote in June.
The pound was also stronger against the dollar which eased
after data showed U.S. jobs growth in August falling short of
expectations, reducing the likelihood that the Federal Reserve
will raise rates later this month. The dollar index was
down 0.2 percent in London trade.
Speculators trimmed record high bets against the pound in
the week ended Aug. 30 and traders expect a further boost to
sterling if UK services sector purchasing managers' index beats
expectations.
The index is forecast to bounce back to 50 in August from
47.4 in July when the sector contracted in the aftermath of
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Sterling was up 0.2 percent at $1.3313, not far from a peak
of $1.3352 struck on Friday. That was sterling's
loftiest level since Aug. 3 and capped a third straight week of
gains for the currency, its best run since April.
The euro was slightly higher at 84 pence, but not far from a
four-week low of 83.76 struck on Friday.
Last week, both the construction and manufacturing sector
surveys indicated a strong rebound in activity. While the
manufacturing PMI jumped to a 10-month high of 53.3 in August,
recovering from the three-year low it hit in July, the
construction PMI rose to 49.2 from 45.9 in July.
While that was below the 50 mark dividing growth and
contraction, it beat all forecasts in a Reuters poll.
"Today's PMIs will probably have to bounce back above 50 to
convince the market that Brexit fears are well and truly over
for now, at least, and thereby boost the pound," said Marshall
Gittler, head of investment research at FXPrimus.
Sterling has performed reasonably well in the past few
weeks, holding above a 30-year low of $1.2798 struck on July 8,
helped by better-than-expected data that has taken the edge off
concerns about a sharp decline in economic activity following
British voters' decision in a June 23 referendum to leave the
EU.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Toby Chopra)