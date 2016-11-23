LONDON Nov 23 Sterling dipped by a quarter of a
percent against the dollar and was marginally weaker against the
euro on Wednesday ahead of a government budget statement
expected to deliver only marginal additional support for an
economy facing more Brexit-based volatility next year.
The pound jumped above $1.25 on Monday after Prime
Minister Theresa May pledged to address business concerns that
Britain could fall off a "cliff edge" into uncertainty when it
leaves the European Union, hinting at some form of transitional
agreement.
But it has struggled since, and analysts are divided over
the prospects for any kind of boost from Chancellor of the
Exchequer Philip Hammond's autumn statement at 1230 GMT.
The finance minister is expected to unveil a handful of
measures including raising the minimum wage and taking the edge
off a benefits squeeze for low earners, while sticking with the
Conservative administration's push to lower the budget deficit.
"A modest loosening of fiscal policy is unlikely to offer
much support," said Lee Hardman, a currency analyst with MUFG in
London.
Like a number of other banks, however, he stressed that some
of the pressure on sterling could be alleviated if the economy
continued to avoid the significant downturn expected by many
after June's vote to leave the European Union.
"At the margin the statement will support our view that the
UK economy will continue to outperform relative to more downbeat
consensus expectations in the year ahead," Hardman said.
The pound fell 0.3 percent to $1.2377 in morning trade in
London. It was less than 0.1 percent weaker at 85.63 pence per
euro.
Canada's RBC has been among those forecasting a further fall
for the pound since the referendum and its head of G10 FX
strategy, Adam Cole, forecast another 10 cent fall in the value
of sterling in the first half of next year.
"This is not over yet," he said. "We think we are still far
from having reached a new equilibrium. We see cable trading down
to $1.15."
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)