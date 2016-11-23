* Sterling firms to 10-week high against euro
* New UK budget seen more growth-friendly than expected
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 23 Sterling surged to a 10-week high
against the euro and resisted the dramatic falls against the
dollar suffered by other major currencies after a UK budget read
as doing more than had been expected to bolster growth in years
to come.
At the heart of the sterling rally was a rocketing of
long-dated gilt yields after finance minister Philip Hammond
ramped up his forecasts for government borrowing to the tune of
an extra 122 billion pounds ($151 bln) over the next five years.
That drove the pound almost 1 percent higher to 84.83 pence
per euro, its strongest since mid-September.
At $1.2426 it was marginally higher against a dollar that
gained 1.5 percent against the yen and almost 1 percent against
the euro and a raft of other emerging and developed world
currencies.
"Had this been an austere budget the pound would have sold
off pretty sharply but that is not the case," said Stephen
Gallo, a strategist with Bank of Montreal in London.
"It has been subject to the dollar rally but it is
outperforming the euro. The US and the UK are headed towards
looser fiscal policy which is growth-supportive, while the euro
zone has virtually no fiscal maneuverability whatsoever."
Down by almost a fifth against the dollar over the past
year, sterling has proven more resilient since the start of
October, helped by signs the economy is doing better than many
economists had feared after June's vote to leave the EU.
The pound jumped above $1.25 on Monday after Prime
Minister Theresa May pledged to address business concerns that
Britain could fall off a "cliff edge" when it exits the European
Union, hinting at some form of transitional agreement.
But sterling has struggled to push on since, and analysts
are still divided over the broader outlook for the currency
heading into the formal launch of Brexit talks next year.
Strategists at one of the market's most consistent dollar
bulls, Deutsche Bank, forecast the pound to fall to $1.10 and 90
pence per euro next year.
"We expect the market to re-focus on the implications of a
hard Brexit with the absence of fiscal stimulus, the back-loaded
impact of a weak pound on household finances, and very negative
current account dynamics," they said in a note on Wednesday.
