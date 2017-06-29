FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
Sterling hits one-month high as BoE rate hike bets brought forward
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Iraq declares end of caliphate after capture of Mosul mosque
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq declares end of caliphate after capture of Mosul mosque
GST set to transform face of Indian logistics industry
GST set to transform face of Indian logistics industry
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 7:26 AM / 21 hours ago

Sterling hits one-month high as BoE rate hike bets brought forward

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Sterling climbed close to $1.30 on Thursday, hitting its highest since before Britain's parliamentary elections, as investors brought forward their expectations for when the Bank of England would begin to tighten monetary policy.

Sterling strengthened to $1.2995 in early European trade, its strongest since May 25 against a broadly weaker dollar. Against a stronger euro it was flat at 88.0 pence .

BoE Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday that a rise in interest rates was likely to be needed as the economy comes closer to running at full capacity, and that the Bank would debate this "in the coming months". (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.