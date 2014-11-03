LONDON, Nov 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Fashion brand
Whistles has removed from sale T-shirts with feminist slogans
pending an investigation into whether the garments with a £45
($72) price-tag had been produced in Mauritius sweatshops by
women earning $1 per hour.
The "This is what a feminist looks like" T-shirt sold by
Whistles is part of an Elle magazine campaign to celebrate its
December feminism issue.
The slogan was created by the Fawcett Society, a British
charity that promotes women's rights in the labour market.
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, British Deputy Prime Minister
Nick Clegg and opposition leader Ed Miliband were photographed
wearing the T-shirt as part of Elle's campaign, while Prime
Minister David Cameron had declined to wear the garment.
According to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, the T-shirts,
part of a range including phone cases and clutch bags, were made
in overseas factories by women earning below the local average
wage and living in "spartan dormitories, 16 to a room", despite
Elle's claims that the range was "ethically-produced".
On Monday, the T-shirt was no longer available in the
Whistles online shop and an assistant in one of its London
stores told the Thomson Reuters Foundation the T-shirts had been
withdrawn pending investigation.
Responding to the newspaper report, a Fawcett Society
spokeswoman said the organisation had been convinced the
T-shirts were made in ethical conditions.
"We're appalled at any suggestion that the T-shirts were
produced in anything other than an ethical fashion and we're
taking (the accusations) really seriously," Darinka Aleksic told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"We believed that the T-shirts were produced in the U.K. and
when we found out when we were sent some samples that they were
being produced abroad in Mauritius we immediately queried that
with Whistles and we were given ... reassurances that the
T-shirts were produced to a high ethical standards."
A woman working in one of the factories which produced the
T-shirts told the Mail on Sunday: "How can this T-shirt be a
symbol of feminism when we do not see ourselves as feminists? We
see ourselves as trapped."
Elle magazine issued a statement saying it had been assured
that the factory which produced the T-shirts was selected
specifically for its award-winning ethical policies.
Whistles said in a statement it was "shocked" to hear the
accusations and was investigating them as a matter of urgency.
