LONDON Oct 4 Britain's best-known publicist Max
Clifford pleaded not guilty on Friday to 11 counts of indecent
assault dating back to 1966 that stemmed from a police
investigation into child sex crimes by the late TV star Jimmy
Savile.
Clifford, whose celebrity clients have included TV music
mogul Simon Cowell and U.S. boxer Muhammad Ali, is accused of
assaulting seven girls aged 14 to 19 with the alleged offences
taking place between 1966 and 1984.
Clifford, 70, was released on bail ahead of a trial which is
set to start on March 4, 2014, and last about four weeks.
Outside Southwark Crown Court in southeast London, Clifford
reiterated his innocence.
Clifford was arrested in December as part of a police
investigation into historic sexual assault cases, code-named
Operation Yewtree, triggered by revelations that Savile was a
prolific sex offender over decades.
Police have said the charges against Clifford are unrelated
to the accusations against Saville.
