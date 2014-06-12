(Adds family statement)
LONDON, June 12 Anarchic British comic actor Rik
Mayall, who died suddenly this week aged 56, suffered an "acute
cardiac event" at home, his widow said on Thursday.
Mayall, who revolutionised television sitcoms with "The
Young Ones" in the 1980s, died on Monday.
"We now know that our darling Rik suffered an 'acute cardiac
event' at our home around midday on June 9th," his widow Barbara
said in a statement. "He had just returned from his usual run
and many people had seen him that morning."
She added: "I ... and the many in our extended family who
have received the thousands and thousands of messages of
condolence from all over the UK and beyond these shores would
like to say thank-you to each and every one of you for your
heartfelt love and support."
Earlier a spokeswoman at West London Coroner's court said a
post-mortem examination had been inconclusive and that further
tests were being carried out.
Famed for his often manically violent style, Mayall co-wrote
and starred in the "The Young Ones", played the corrupt but
suave politician Alan B'Stard in "The New Statesman" and made
notable appearances alongside Rowan Atkinson in "Blackadder".
Mayall had a serious quad bike accident in 1998 which left
him in a coma for five days. He later developed epilepsy.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Alison Williams)