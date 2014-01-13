LONDON Jan 13 British police investigating the
2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann in Portugal want to speak
to three men they believe were carrying out burglaries at the
time of the girl's disappearance, the Daily Mirror reported on
Monday.
According to the tabloid, police were preparing to travel to
Portugal to make the first arrests since British officers
started to review the case in 2011.
Madeleine went missing aged three from her room at the Praia
da Luz holiday resort in the Algarve in May 2007 while her
parents were dining with friends at a nearby restaurant, leading
to a global search that gripped the world's media.
The police have since found mobile phone records which
showed the three men in question made numerous calls to each
other in the hours after the three-year-old disappeared, the
mass-selling newspaper said.
Britain's prosecution service has sent an International
Letter of Request to Portuguese police seeking permission to
arrest the trio, the paper added.
A spokesman for the police confirmed that a letter had been
sent to the Portuguese authorities, but declined to comment on
the contents of the letter.
"We can confirm a second International Letter of Request has
been sent to the Portuguese authorities," the spokesman said.
Despite huge international interest and numerous reported
sightings from Belgium and Spain to Morocco, France and Malta,
and investigations stretching as far away as Australia, the
girl's fate remains a mystery.
Her parents were named as official suspects by Portuguese
police four months after Madeleine's disappearance, but in 2008
they were cleared and Portugal's public prosecutor later dropped
the case, citing a lack of evidence.
London police launched a review of the case in 2011 and
began their own investigation in July last year.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mike Collett-White)