LONDON Oct 13 Police conducting a global search
for Madeleine McCann, the British girl who disappeared in 2007,
have pieced together a different version of events surrounding
her suspected abduction and wanted to speak to a number of
individuals.
McCann, then aged three, went missing from her room at the
Praia da Luz holiday resort in Portugal in May 2007 while her
parents were dining with friends at a nearby restaurant,
triggering a search that gripped the world's media.
In a statement ahead of their most detailed TV appeal for
information on the case, British police said they planned to
release a series of e-fit images of individuals they want to
question.
"The purpose of the appeal is to try and identify these men,
to eliminate any innocent sightings or to establish if they are
connected in any way," British police said.
"The timeline we have now established has given new
significance to sightings and movements of people."
Working with the BBC's Crimewatch programme, police said
they had put together the most detailed reconstruction of the
day McCann disappeared.
It is to be broadcast in Britain on Monday before similar
appeals are launched in the Netherlands and Germany, they said.
"Our work to date has significantly changed the timeline and
the accepted version of events," Detective Chief Inspector Andy
Redwood said, without giving further details.
British police began their own inquiry into the
disappearance in July, saying they believe that McCann might
still be alive.
(Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by David Goodman)